BubbleBomb - Bubbles & Bombs - for iOS

By Yoshihiro Irizuki Free

It is a game to intercept balls falling from the sky with bubble bomb.Breathe in and breathe in to the microphone, You can make a bubbles.

Simply make a bubbles according to the input volume of the microphone of the smartphone, so if you pick up the sound, a bubbles is made.

So it also responds to environmental sounds and sound effects in the game, so even if you do not do anything, you will get bubbles and you

can even make bubbles just by tap the screen.

As breath is blowing, soap bubbles are made, so it feels so real.

Small children enjoy playing and playing, but please be careful as the smartphone gets smashed with saliva.

===== How to play =====

There are two modes, "Bubble Bomb" and "Bubble".

[Bubble Bomb mode]

Please intercept the ball falling from the sky with a bomb. Let's challenge how much you can shoot down in time.

"Bubble Bomb" will fly straight. I will hit if it aims somehow.

When "Bubble Bomb" hit a ball, the score is added.

When finished, you can post the results on Twitter.

[Bubble mode]

You can make ordinary bubbles. It will continue indefinitely without time limit.

Recommended for those who wish to play purely in a shabby mood.

What's new in version 1.4

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
