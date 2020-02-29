X

Bubble Shooter Love Valentine - A deluxe match 3 puzzle special for Valentine's day for iOS

By Fran Garcia Moreno Free

Fun and addictive love bubble blast game to enjoy a great Valentines day!

Love is in the air, and the classic game bubble shooter game LOVES kidnapping babies in bubbles! Have a nice valentines Day playing like a cupid getting heart!

The best puzzle adventure game! Shoot bubbles and match 3 or more to pop and drop your way to victory!

1000+ levels of Challenging Puzzles!

Shoot love bubbles in every game like a cupid throw arrows you will blow hearts

Collapse - find existing chains of 3 or more love balls to unlock new levels.

Awesome shooter indicator made your life enjoyable!

Animated bouncing balls, effects, and more!

Get all of the hearts

FREE for unlimited time

Free updates with new puzzles and powers!

free & easy to play, challenging to master!

Available to play on mobile and tablet devices

+++ Sweet NEW collection with fun and enchanting puzzles!

What's new in version 2.0.1

Release February 29, 2020
Date Added February 29, 2020
Version 2.0.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 4.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
