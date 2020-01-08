Guided walking tours of Brussels without needing internet access or GPS! All offline and on your phone with audio guides! Forget the maps, we guide you completely by photos in an innovative concept.

Visit Brussels at your own pace without Internet connection and explore the best places of interest with our different walking itineraries, created by our passionate Tourblinkers, instagrammers, bloggers and local inhabitants, visiting:

- Brussels Free Walking Tour

- Train World

- Brussels Pub Crawl

- Belgian Beer Tasting Tour

- Brussels Hop On Hop Off Bus

- Belgian Chocolate Tasting Tour

- Brussels Card

- Antwerp Day Trip

- Bruges Day Trip

- Ghent Day Trip

We give you all the important travel information to get around Brussels, which streets to take during your walking tour, and ensure you have a wonderful time traveling in Brussels, the city of lights.

A unique application to walk and visit Brussels! Like a freetour but with your phone.

With our itineraries or offline tours and audio guides, you can enjoy the city of Brussels at your own pace and experience the best that the city has to offer.

FREE TRAVEL INFORMATION AND QUALITY

Did you know that. Brussels is one of the most visited cities in the world and has a very rich history! Our team at Tourblink is made up of professional tour guides and passionate locals who know what questions you may have and what you want to see during your trip to Brussels. All the information in the application is concise, useful, fun and easy to understand. And free! All points of interest contain information and free audio guide with the standard voice of your phone, and with the paid itineraries you can access to the voice of our tourblinkers.

- Mini-Europe

- Manneken Pis

- Atomium

- Grand Place

- Royal Palace

- Parc du Cinquantenaire

- Royal Gallery of Saint Hubert

- St Michael and St Gudula Cathedral

APPLICATION WITHOUT CONNECTION AND WITHOUT GPS

No data or connection, no problem! You can visit the city of Brussels and get all the practical information offline without roaming charges. Tourblink specializes in walking tours inspired by freetours available offline through images. Without maps, we guide you in the most intuitive way possible and you will not get lost.

PAID ROUTES OR ITINERARIES

We have created different tours or itineraries or routes of the city so you can explore Brussels at your own pace and according to your own schedule. At low cost, so that everyone can enjoy!

Do not know exactly how to optimize your time? Where do I start? We propose hourly itineraries to enjoy the museum or the city as much as you can! You will feel like a tour, but on your own and at your own pace. The audioguides will give you the information to understand what you see.

Brussels Free Walking Tour

Since the capital of Belgium is rather hilly, there are two free guided tours to chose from:

10:30 am Lower City Tour

The Lower City Guided Tour takes places every day of the week at 10:30am. Meet your guide in the heart of Brussels (in the Grand Place) and set off on a 2.5-hour walking tour. Learn about the citys history, the Belgian monarchy and the importance of the European Institutions as you stroll through the charming cobbled streets of the Old Town. This free tour will focus especially on the Quartier Marolles, one of the oldest neighborhoods in Brussels, located between the south railway station and the Palais de Justice. The highlights of this tour include the Manneken Pis, the thriving Anspach Boulevard, the Art Deco buildings on Vieux March aux Grains street, De Brouckre square and the beautiful Galeries Royales Saint Hubert, among many other landmarks.

3 pm Upper City Tour

The Upper City Guided Tour departs every day from the Grand Place at 3:00 pm. Commence your free guided tour of Brussels by exploring the Galeries Royales Saint Hubert, a famous arcaded shopping center, and walk into the Cathedral of St. Michael