== Store 7 GB in SkyDrive/OneDrive from Your Android Device ==

This is a Android SkyDrive/OneDrive client.

It is not a viewer. support to manage files on SkyDrive.

Microsofts SkyDrive service is a nice chunk of cloud storage7 GB, to be exact. Now you can view, download, and send your files in SkyDrive from your Android phone with Browser for SkyDrive.

You can download and upload and browsing the SkyDrive.

< Supported >

* Safety Login - It is done through the Microsoft's Live web site so we never know your email or password.

* multi-selection

* Upload / Download - Background or Interactive

* Auto upload of photo

* Create folder

* Send a Link

* Dual-pane

* Thumbnails View(Grid view)

* Share to - by other APPs (like Gallery)

* Shared folder browsing (Read and download only)

* Below functions are not supported SkyDrive API.

- Mesh service(Sync folder).

- Group Folder

- Upload Audio files

Refer this - http://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/live/hh826545#fileformats

< Usage >

1. first time, you need to login from Menu.

2. after you login, you can access SkyDrive.

3. If you don't want to use SkyDrive anymore. You should logout it.

Please read, How to use the buttons.

http://soulmovie.tistory.com/4

If you need a new feature, please mail me.

I will try to implement your needs ^^

---- Translation Project ------

Give your hand to localize 'Browser for SkyDrive'

Translate 'Browser for SkyDrive'in your language. It would be helpful to people all over the world.

If you want to join to the 'Browser for SkyDrive' Translation Project, please mail me(mbyn33@gmail.com) to get the permission to access the files