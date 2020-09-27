Sign in to add and modify your software
Brown & Brown of NY Mobile is developed by Brown & Brown of New York, Inc. The app provides a single access point for participants to manage their consumer driven healthcare and other tax favored benefit accounts.
Brown & Brown of NY Mobile provides the following functionality:
Benefit Health Account balances and details
Recent transactions and details
Ability to fund HSA account from checking/savings account
View all email alerts
Contact administrator from mobile application via email or mobile phone
Same username/password as the online portal (no need to register your mobile device; just download, login, and go!)
Stronger authentication support (Picture/Passphrase, device identification and challenge questions)
View Demographic Details
View Dependents
View Card Details
View Card PIN
Fund HSA account from registered external bank accounts
Register new users directly from mobile device