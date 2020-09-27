Join or Sign In

Brown & Brown of NY Mobile for iOS

By Brown & Brown Free

Developer's Description

By Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown of NY Mobile is developed by Brown & Brown of New York, Inc. The app provides a single access point for participants to manage their consumer driven healthcare and other tax favored benefit accounts.

Brown & Brown of NY Mobile provides the following functionality:

Benefit Health Account balances and details

Recent transactions and details

Ability to fund HSA account from checking/savings account

View all email alerts

Contact administrator from mobile application via email or mobile phone

Same username/password as the online portal (no need to register your mobile device; just download, login, and go!)

Stronger authentication support (Picture/Passphrase, device identification and challenge questions)

View Demographic Details

View Dependents

View Card Details

View Card PIN

Fund HSA account from registered external bank accounts

Register new users directly from mobile device

What's new in version

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020

Operating Systems iOS

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
