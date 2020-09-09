Join or Sign In

Brother iLink&Label for Android

By Brother Industries, Ltd.

This Brother app is a mobile Web services client application for accessing the Fluke Networks LinkWare Live cloud software service using a smartphone or tablet. This app will save downloaded projects so that you can select and transfer them into a P-touch EDGE model PT-E550W industrial label printer when you need them.

[Key Features]

1. Easy access to LinkWare Live

2. Quickly view and download from a list of projects

3. Wirelessly transfer project database directly to a PT-E550W with one click

4. Search downloaded database in the PT-E550W and just insert data into a label for cables, faceplates, patch panels and many more applications

5. Project database can contain uploaded data from the Fluke tester and transferred into the PT-E550W - Virtually print labels using data from the Fluke tester!

6. Automatically search for supported devices on a local wireless network

7. No computer or printer driver required

[Compatible machines]

PT-E550W

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version v1.0.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

