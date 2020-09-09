Sign in to add and modify your software
[Description]
This Brother app is a mobile Web services client application for accessing the Fluke Networks LinkWare Live cloud software service using a smartphone or tablet. This app will save downloaded projects so that you can select and transfer them into a P-touch EDGE model PT-E550W industrial label printer when you need them.
[Key Features]
1. Easy access to LinkWare Live
2. Quickly view and download from a list of projects
3. Wirelessly transfer project database directly to a PT-E550W with one click
4. Search downloaded database in the PT-E550W and just insert data into a label for cables, faceplates, patch panels and many more applications
5. Project database can contain uploaded data from the Fluke tester and transferred into the PT-E550W - Virtually print labels using data from the Fluke tester!
6. Automatically search for supported devices on a local wireless network
7. No computer or printer driver required
[Compatible machines]
PT-E550W