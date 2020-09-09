Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Brother P-touch Design&Print 2 for Android

By Brother Industries, Ltd. Free

Developer's Description

By Brother Industries, Ltd.

[Description]

Let's create and print labels using your mobile device!

P-touch Design&Print2 is a free application that enables you to design labels on your Android mobile device and print them via Bluetooth using your Brother label printer.

[Key Features]

- Easily create stylish and practical labels, decorative tapes, and satin ribbons from a variety of templates perfect for all your labeling, crafting, storage, retail, business, and gift wrapping needs.

- Choose from a wide variety of fonts, symbols, emoji, patterns, and frames to create and design labels, decorative tapes, and satin ribbons.

- Insert images and logos and preview the final design before printing.

- Insert QR codes using the "Share label" feature to share links to websites or videos.

[New Features in Brother P-touch Design&Print2]

- Text Recognition: Scan and insert text without having to enter it manually.

- Cloud Storage: Upload label templates to the cloud, reuse them, and share them with others.

-Translation Function: Automatically translate scanned or typed text and add it to your label.

[Compatible machines]

PT-P910BT

[Supported OS]

Android 5.0 or later

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0(104)

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.1.0(104)

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now