[Description]

Let's create and print labels using your mobile device!

P-touch Design&Print2 is a free application that enables you to design labels on your Android mobile device and print them via Bluetooth using your Brother label printer.

[Key Features]

- Easily create stylish and practical labels, decorative tapes, and satin ribbons from a variety of templates perfect for all your labeling, crafting, storage, retail, business, and gift wrapping needs.

- Choose from a wide variety of fonts, symbols, emoji, patterns, and frames to create and design labels, decorative tapes, and satin ribbons.

- Insert images and logos and preview the final design before printing.

- Insert QR codes using the "Share label" feature to share links to websites or videos.

[New Features in Brother P-touch Design&Print2]

- Text Recognition: Scan and insert text without having to enter it manually.

- Cloud Storage: Upload label templates to the cloud, reuse them, and share them with others.

-Translation Function: Automatically translate scanned or typed text and add it to your label.

[Compatible machines]

PT-P910BT

[Supported OS]

Android 5.0 or later