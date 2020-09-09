Sign in to add and modify your software
[Description]
Let's create and print labels using your mobile device!
P-touch Design&Print2 is a free application that enables you to design labels on your Android mobile device and print them via Bluetooth using your Brother label printer.
[Key Features]
- Easily create stylish and practical labels, decorative tapes, and satin ribbons from a variety of templates perfect for all your labeling, crafting, storage, retail, business, and gift wrapping needs.
- Choose from a wide variety of fonts, symbols, emoji, patterns, and frames to create and design labels, decorative tapes, and satin ribbons.
- Insert images and logos and preview the final design before printing.
- Insert QR codes using the "Share label" feature to share links to websites or videos.
[New Features in Brother P-touch Design&Print2]
- Text Recognition: Scan and insert text without having to enter it manually.
- Cloud Storage: Upload label templates to the cloud, reuse them, and share them with others.
-Translation Function: Automatically translate scanned or typed text and add it to your label.
[Compatible machines]
PT-P910BT
[Supported OS]
Android 5.0 or later