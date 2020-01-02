X

Brother GT/ISM Support App for iOS

By BROTHER SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT (HANGZHOU) Free

Developer's Description

By BROTHER SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT (HANGZHOU)

Brother GT/ISM Support App will provide you the latest support information for Brother Direct to Garment Printers and Industrial Sewing Machines.

Note: Some menues are available only to limited models.

This App will provide you following menu.

For more detail, please refer to each description.

Manual

Set up guide and user's manual available for download/view.

You can add, edit and delete custom memos on manual.

Regularly maintenance movies available for download/view.

Parts list (Parts book) for regular maintenace/repair available for download/view.

Search by Error code

Users' manual can be search and view using error code.

Downloaded contents can be seen offline.

This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.2

General

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 1.3.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping