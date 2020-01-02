X

Brother GT/ISM Support App for Android

Brother GT/ISM Support App will provide you the latest support information for Brother Direct to Garment Printers and Industrial Sewing Machines.

Note: Some menues are available only to limited models.

This App will provide you following menu.

For more detail, please refer to each description.

Manual

Set up guide and user's manual available for download/view.

You can add, edit and delete custom memos on manual.

Regularly maintenance movies available for download/view.

Parts list (Parts book) for regular maintenace/repair available for download/view.

Search by Error code

Users' manual can be search and view using error code.

Downloaded contents can be seen offline.

