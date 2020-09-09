Join or Sign In

Brother Birthday Shayari | for Android

By OMNATH SIDH Free

Developer's Description

By OMNATH SIDH

Everyone would like to keep a good connection with their relatives. This situation is becoming worse. People do not even respect their parents rightly. Then whos your brother that now asks for help But the significance of household is that people who do not have a household. Family meets only once, in case you lose it then their love is not fated. Our family comes in that household. Brothers relationship is similar to a true friend. Those who face each and every issue together.

App Features:

* Select from 1000+ All Birthday Wishes in Hindi

* Choose from hand-picked Birthday SMS.

* Save the photo and share it on Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp etc.

* Offline App so does not require internet connection.

* 100% free application.

App Catgeroy:

* Sister Birthday

* Brother Birthday

* Mom Birthday

* Dad Birthday

* Friends Birthday

* Girlfriend Birthday

* Boyfriend Birthday

* Husband Birthday

* Wife Birthday

Make your brothers day special by making him happy and tell him that he has someone who honors him and loves him so much that no one else does. And she gives her a rating of her brothers life. This may give him more reinforcement. So friends are giving you a lot of Happy Birthday Specific in those Hindi for Brother as a present to us. You can earn all of these specializations by producing a distinguished day to the brother.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.9

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 2.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
