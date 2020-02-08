Broadway & Grand is owned by Devin Stewart and Kayla Strom. Opened in 2017, they wanted to give the community something different and more local in a growing city that has an abundance of franchise restaurants.

Devin started out working at Pack Rat Louies in Edmonton before deciding to move to New York to attend culinary school at the prestigious International Culinary Center, taking Classic French & Technology. Devin learnt under Chefs like Deans Jacques Pepin, Andre Soltner, Alain Sailhac and Dean of Technology Dave Arnold.

After culinary school he worked at Michelin Star Jean Georges Nougatine at the Trump International Tower in New York.

After moving to Australia, Devin moved back home and bought a food truck called Koncept Kitchen that he ran with Kayla Strom which he sold to open Broadway & Grand in 2017.