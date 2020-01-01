X

Brighton & Hove Radio Cabs for iOS

By Brighton and Hove Free

By Brighton and Hove

Book a taxi in under 10 seconds and experience exclusive priority service from Brighton & Hove Radio Cabs.

You can place the booking directly on our map, and see how many available cars there are.

No standing in the rain. Track your car as it arrives on a map, or call the driver when they are nearby. No more guessing where your cab might be.

Place bookings hours, days or weeks in advance. Whenever it's convenient for you.

If necessary, cancel your booking at any time. It takes seconds to place a new booking directly from the handy favourites list.

Having integrated SMS booking, we've now launched this intelligent iPhone App so you can book a taxi within 3 screen taps.

Brighton & Hove Radio Cabs is FREE to download and it costs you nothing to register.

It's so easy and quick to use. Download the App and register just once. Our intelligent software will suggest your favourite Pick Up locations, and you're ready to book your a car.

When you make a bookings, we'll notify you by Push Notification as your car is dispatched. We'll also inform you when your car is 2 minutes away, giving you additional details such as registration number, make, model and vehicle colour.

We value feedback and take all reviews very seriously. So please leave us feedback about your journey using the App. This helps us continually improve our service.

What's new in version 330.13.0

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
Version 330.13.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
