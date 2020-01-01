Brighton & Hove buses run a frequent service around the city and out to destinations including Shoreham, Eastbourne, Lewes and Tunbridge Wells.

Key features in our new mobile app:

Buy tickets in the app to use immediately, or save for later. Payments are made securely with your credit or debit card, as well as PayPal.

See where your bus is in real time

Buy tickets on the app and gift them to other people great for helping out your children

Keep your tickets secure in your app wallet we can even restore them for you should you ever lose your mobile phone.