Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Brighton & Beck for Android

By My Web Application Free

Developer's Description

By My Web Application

We have a wealth of knowledge throughout the property market, meaning we can offer the best help in any aspect of selling and confidence when it comes to buying. Our partners can also provide the best advice with regards to finance and conveyancing and specialize in moving to the fast pace we and you will expect. Regardless of your situation or reason for selling or buying Brighton & Beck provide a service to suit with complete transparency. Whether you want to sell through our quick sale estate agency route or our innovative and unique online property auction we will be here to help take the stress out of selling.

We have over 40 years' experience in selling properties fast and have worked in the ups and the downs of the property industry throughout the UK.

We have access to over 25,000 buyers and investors across the UK. As well as Listing all our properties on the leading property portals.

Key features:

Search properties by address.

Bid directly from your mobile device anytime, anywhere.

Access your favourite properties and saved searches directly on the app.

View photos, street-view mapping, rental estimates, school information, property tax and price history.

Receive notifications on auction outbids, auction end times, foreclosure auction alerts, auction bid prices and new properties.

Stay in the know about relevant property auctions and the latest bid prices.

Find out about the latest properties and promotions.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Houzz Interior Design Ideas

Free
Discover a new way to design your home.
Android
Houzz Interior Design Ideas

Trulia - Apts & Homes for Rent

Free
Find a rental apartment or house for rent.
Android
Trulia - Apts & Homes for Rent

Realtor.com Real Estate: Homes for Sale and Rent

Free
Find the perfect home. Let your fingers do the searching with Area Highlighter.
Android
Realtor.com Real Estate: Homes for Sale and Rent

I3MS Vehicle Report - Truck No. Wise Report

Free
I3MS Vehicle Report is an Android app to show reports of vehicles (eg. Dumpers & HYVA)...
Android
I3MS Vehicle Report - Truck No. Wise Report

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now