X

Brightest LED Flashlight SOS Mode & FLASH for Android

By MineCube Free

Developer's Description

By MineCube

Handy and useful LED flashlight application will be using your device's camera LED / flash as a torch light when you are in the dark or whenever you need it.

It's perfectly designed for all android devices.

Main Features

Battery indicator - helps you turn off the flashlight just in time to save the phone battery.

Adjustable dimmer for screen light brightness.

Strobe effects for parties.

Takes little space in phone memory.

Vibration feedback when switches.

Strobe light with several frequency modes.

Always available lamp - a powerful flashlight app is designed to be at hand when needed.

Low battery consumption - the app is optimized to use the battery wisely.

SOS mode to protect you from danger when you come across emergency issues

Free of charge

It is simple and well designed

launch it and get light instantly by pressing one button

add a widget for quick access

Convenient super bright torch front and back.

Why do we need camera permission?

Unfortunately, LED is part of camera and for switching on/off - we need this permission

There are ads in app, and hope you can understand

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release March 2, 2020
Date Added March 2, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping