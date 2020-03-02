Handy and useful LED flashlight application will be using your device's camera LED / flash as a torch light when you are in the dark or whenever you need it.
It's perfectly designed for all android devices.
Main Features
Battery indicator - helps you turn off the flashlight just in time to save the phone battery.
Adjustable dimmer for screen light brightness.
Strobe effects for parties.
Takes little space in phone memory.
Vibration feedback when switches.
Strobe light with several frequency modes.
Always available lamp - a powerful flashlight app is designed to be at hand when needed.
Low battery consumption - the app is optimized to use the battery wisely.
SOS mode to protect you from danger when you come across emergency issues
Free of charge
It is simple and well designed
launch it and get light instantly by pressing one button
add a widget for quick access
Convenient super bright torch front and back.
Why do we need camera permission?
Unfortunately, LED is part of camera and for switching on/off - we need this permission
There are ads in app, and hope you can understand
