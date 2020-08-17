This app works with Brentwood Public Library and takes library catalog to your mobile device - search library's collection, place a hold, manage your account and much more.

Features:

- Scan any item's barcode anywhere and see its availability in your library

- Search for books, movies and other items on library's catalog

- Get details item details including user reviews

- Place and cancel holds

- See checked out items

- Find out about events at your library and working hours