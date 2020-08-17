Sign in to add and modify your software
This app works with Brentwood Public Library and takes library catalog to your mobile device - search library's collection, place a hold, manage your account and much more.
Features:
- Scan any item's barcode anywhere and see its availability in your library
- Search for books, movies and other items on library's catalog
- Get details item details including user reviews
- Place and cancel holds
- See checked out items
- Find out about events at your library and working hours