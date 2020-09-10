Breaking news video reporter is a unique and funny personal news maker application, where you seem to be a television news reporter who is reading news from a photo slide show and also text that you can control to appear alternately and you will fill in the style of television news presenter . breaking news app maker reporter tv rec.

You can create a television news-style status video or breaking news. like the 'Reporter Tv Rec' application that is sought in the play store, now the news anchor style video maker application or breaking news television comes back with a new look and new features that are more interesting and unique.

Video news status is very easy to use and is unique and funny, you only need to use the camera then add some pictures / photos and text to give the title of the photo that you add, besides this breaking news photo video media editor application really produces a real news-style video with running text display. You will really make your friends become curious and confused.

News Status Creator Video reporter tv is simple to use. Just with few basic details, youll have access to your fresh breaking news. You may get a lot of responses to the news or even few can ask you for the trick. A number of boundless ideas are waiting for your news story. So, you want to create a news that surprises your friends?

How to use:

1. Open your mobile camera's preview, and adjust the position like a news presenter

2. Open the settings menu then write the photo title and add 5 photos along with the photo title you made

3. Add news photos or images as news slide sources

4. Begin the voice content as a television news reporter who is broadcasting news

5. Control the slide show of the image news and the title of each photo by pressing the volume up button to slide text alternately and press the volume down button to slide the photo along with the headline in sequence.

6. Start recording by pressing the record button and stop to stop then the video file will be saved automatically.

7. Share your unique videos with your friends or make them into video content on your channel.

This Breaking News Videos maker app reporter tv rec 2020 comes in handy when you go on a vacation or when you are in an event and want to make it memorable. This video maker lets you create great moments of your life for you to cherish forever.

Now, share the news and get the strange behaviors. Its a lot of fun.

Thank You