Latest Breaking News in real-time. Breaking News application is trusted by the largest community of people around the world and is the fastest source of reliable news wherever you go.

No registration required. Read what interests you. Get always informed.

App delivers breaking news from major news sources like CNN, Fox News, Reuters, NYT, CNBC, Fox Business, CNN Money, BBC, WSJ, MSNBC, USA Today, AP, around the world in real time on your devices.

Legal: This app is not affiliated with, or endorsed by any of the included sources. All rights are reserved by the respective owners.