Drumpf is trying to go to vacation in beautiful Rio Grande, but has accidentally built too big of a wall around his estate! To help him reach vacation sooner, he has enlisted the help of politicians to help wreck his wall.

Gameplay: Dodge left and dodge right to avoid Drumpf's motivational banners that he has built on his wall. Use your character of choice (such as sledgehammer-wielding Aunt Clinton or Flamethrowin' Comrade Sanders) to help Drumpf get out of his estate and into his vacation. Break down his wall to allow easy access into the beautiful Rio Grande!

Disclaimer: Each character in this game, even those with a likeness to real individuals, are fictional. This game is not to be taken seriously. The makers of this game are not, in any way, utilizing this game to make any political statement. Instead, this game is intended to provide entertainment through humor and satire.