Wellcome to Break Scary Joker & Save Love Game!
Break Scary Joker & Save Love is very fun action game.
Your goal is simple:
Break scary Joker with Batarang weapon, but be careful with Love (don't break love)
Throw batarang through the scary Joker targets and Save Love!
You must complete the previous level for Next Level..
Finish up to the last level!
Will you be the best score winner....?
Crush those Scary Joker targets and go all out for the best score!
Game features:
- Cool graphics
- Beautiful sound
- Many Level (50+)
- Free to play
- Easy Control
- Many Obstacles
- Endless Game Play
- Extremely addictive game-play
- amazingly fun!
Play Break Scary Joker Now! and Save Love!
Download Now It's Just Free!
Have Fun to Play!
Please do not forget to give ratings for this app, as we always work to presenting you our best. Thank you.
Tags:
Joker Game game
Joker Game clown
Joker Game joker
Joker Game city
Joker Game attack
Joker Game crime
Joker Game scary
Joker Game gangster
Joker Game people
Joker Game killer
Joker Game escape
Joker Game play
Joker Game robbery
Joker Game rules
Joker Game play joker
Joker Game bank
Joker Game cash
Joker Game livegames
Joker Game real
Joker Game card
Joker Game atm bank robbery
Joker Game players
Joker Game atm
Joker Game miami
Joker Game opponent
Joker Game police
Joker Game chase
Joker Game joker prison break
Joker Game card game
Joker Game survival
Joker Game clown attack survival
Joker Game gangsters
Joker Game horror clown pennywise
Joker Game scary escape game
Joker Game horror
Joker Game pennywise
Joker Game prison
Joker Game break
Joker Game horror games
Joker Game one
Joker Game games
Joker Game night
Joker Game killer clown
Joker Game attack city
Joker Game simulator
Joker Game city crime
Joker Game creepy clowns
Joker Game scare people
Joker Game city &2amp
Joker Game sim
Joker Game scare
Joker Game havoc
Joker Game creepy
Joker Game escape game
Joker Game circus
Joker Game mask
Joker Game photo
Joker Game editor
Joker Game joker mask
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.