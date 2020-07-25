Branny Granny: Scary Adventure Horror MOD, is a fun and scary mod for granny fans, the gameplay is easy and anyone can play it very well and succeed in all the scary missions in game.

Scary adventures and amazing times and hours of fun are waiting for you in this scary mod game. You are trapped in granny branny house, you have 5 days to escape and you have multiple items all around the house that can help escape and open the locked exit door.

Be careful, always watch for granny, she's roaming in the house and trying to catch you, never go to her sight.

She will follow you for 5 whole days and 5 nights, try to be fast and try to get her down to escape from the neighbor granny scary house in Neighbor Granny v2.1 : Hello Granpa Horror MOD !

This version is only the first, and we are right now preparing for you a lot more scary MOD for granny such as, granny ice cream or zombie granny, neighbor, joker, santa and 3 or 4 others to come.

