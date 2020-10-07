Brainy Skills What Doesnt Belong app is a game designed to help children and young adults work on classification, categorization, reasoning and logic. The interactive format creates a challenging yet fun atmosphere to review common and differing elements. Watch out for tricky questions as all items have something in common and one word that does not belong with the other items. Teachers, parents, tutors, and therapists can have fun reasoning with the kids as to why a certain item does not belong listed or grouped with the others.

This app was created and written by a certified Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) with many years of hands on experience in a variety of settings, with both typically developing and special needs children. While working with a large variety of younger and older school age children and seeing the difficulties with answering a variety of questions, the great need for a unique, motivating, fun and exciting way to help improve these skills was obvious. There is a need to combine learning with fun in order to improve and increase motivation, when grasping concepts such as classification, categorization, and description abilities. These skills are needed to communicate effectively and hold conversations.This app can also be used for practicing reading, vocabulary, and overall comprehension skills for middle and high school special needs students, and those looking for remedial practice.

Students can play on their own or with a caretaker, assistant, or therapist to guide them along and practice basic oral reading skills. There are also Brainy Bonuses that at times are tricky and review the core material. The bonuses differ in complexity, and offer an opportunity to earn more points.

Great for:

Categorization

Classification

Logic/Reasoning

Reading aloud/fluency practice

Descriptions

Thematic elements

Similarities

Differences

This app is an excellent teaching tool for a variety of ages of children with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, developmental delays, remedial review, and all language and speech delays.