Think quick! GO PLAY! You'll need to use that BIG BRAIN of yours to get through these MEGA MINI GAMES! Poke, bite, shave, dance, inspect, jump, feed your friends and solve your way through all of these FUN filled games!

Increase your REACTION TIME intelligence and get a six-pack from all the laughs! Work out your brain and belly!Download now and join the fun!

Featuring:

-Cats of all moods!

-Sweet dance moves!

-Tons of fun!

-Aliens!

-Agile old ladies!

-Hungry gorillas!?

-Mullets!

-Pimples

-Good boy dogs!

-Uni-brows!

If you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact us at:

hello@gamejam.co