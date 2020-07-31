Join or Sign In

Brain Games For Adults - Calculation & Mental Math for Android

By Touchzing Media Free

Developer's Description

By Touchzing Media

Are you good at math and calculations? Brain Games For Adults will help you get your math skills polished and also learn mental math. This app has games that will give you a good brain workout. Solve this tricky math games now.

It's a perfect math workout game for adults. There are numerous games, some are simple, some are hard, some will be easily solved by you and some will challenge you intellectually. Solve them & be a champion.

FEATURES OF BRAIN TRAINING GAMES FOR ADULTS ARE:

> Exciting games that will help you increase your math skills.

> Over 10 different brain training games inside.

> Easy, medium and hard difficulty levels to select from.

> Simple and understandable process of playing.

> Good workout to your left and right brain.

> Increases your brain's thinking speed.

Start your math training now with the help of this tricky math games app now. Download this app and start your brain workout now!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
