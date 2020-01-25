Bowers & Wilkins Headphones is the companion app for Bowers & Wilkins PX7, PX5, PI4, and PI3 headphones, with support for PX. Customize the features and settings of your wireless headphones to ensure the best listening experience possible.

- Customize and control the features of your headphones.

- Easily manage headphone connections from a single screen.

- Quickly access product info and support.

- Keep your headphones' software up-to-date.

- Tailor settings for an optimal listening experience.

Compatible Wireless Headphones:

PX7

PX5

PI4

PI3

PX