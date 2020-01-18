Bowel Stomach Pain & IBS Diet Tips is a Free App for android mobile devices that provides all diet tips and help information about Irritable bowel syndrome. IBS is also called spastic colon and it is An intestinal disorder causing pain in the stomach wind diarrhoea and constipation etc problems.

IBS or Irritable bowel syndrome is a functional gastrointestinal disorder that affects the large intestine called colon. It is related to increased sensitivity of the gut and problems digesting food. Irritable bowel syndrome commonly causes cramping abdominal pain bloating gas diarrhea and constipation. Cramps and abdominal pain make everyday activities unbearable.

People with IBS have symptoms that can include:

* Diarrhea (violent episodes of diarrhea)

* Constipation

* Constipation alternating with diarrhea

* unwanted weight loss

* insomnia

* Belly pains or cramps, usually in the lower half of the belly, that get worse after meals and feel better after a bowel movement

* A lot of gas or bloating

* noisy stomach

* Harder or looser stools than normal

* Some people also have urinary and sexual problems

The condition can be painful and debilitating, which can have a negative impact on your quality of life and emotional state but With appropriate medical and psychological treatment, you should be able to live a normal, full and active life with IBS.

People suffering from IBS disease usually suffer with stress and anxiety but Change in daily diet and lifestyle may help cope with the situation.

Certain foods can help IBS, but everyone is different. Examine your symptoms and talk to your doctor before starting a new diet.