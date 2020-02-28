X

Prepare for the ultimate hunting challenge with Europe: Bow Hunt Wild Animals. If you got bored with sniper zombie WW2 games and need some more sophisticated wild hunting entertainment - download Europe: Bow Hunt Wild Animals! This game will get you to the very best wild hunting grounds in Europe (like Germany, France Spain, Italy, Poland and Norway). Its absolutely free, gives you plenty of fun and relax while shooting bow and hunting wild animals! Europe: Bow Hunt Wild Animals is a free hunting game you want to play! Master your bow technique, become the master archer. Be a hunter! Bow shooting gives you ultimate experience of an archer, brings you the whole new way of having fun with shooting and hunting in wild european hunting grounds. Tap the screen to stretch the bow and shoot. Enjoy the plenty of levels, beautiful wild 3d european environment, real life animals you can hunt only in europe, wind factor and the most realistic bowhunting experience games ever offered. Hunt with bow like never before. Become the archery master!

Europe: Bow Hunt Wild Animals gives you:

Beautiful european environment in 3D:

France

Germany

Spain

Norway

Poland

Realistic archery & bowhunting experience

Stunning 3D graphics

Ultimate hunting experience

Plenty of different levels

Real life animals

Varied difficulty of the game

Power ups

Playing for Free - no in-app purchases (no IAP)

High score

Different arrows and bows

Plenty of fun!

How to play:

Simply tap and hold the screen to stretch the bow and aim. Release when ready to shoot. Be quick! The bow starts shaking when stretched for too long! Remember about the wind factor! The bow reloads arrows automatically, so you can focus on aiming the targets. Remember that you can look around!

There are two types of gameplay:

Time Attack: Get as many hits/points as you can in a limited time.

Archery Mastery: You get only couple of arrows and have to hit all the targets. Precision, focus and skill is required.

