Do you have what it takes to be a bouncy ninja? Put your bouncy ninja skills to the test and try to climb out of the treacherous tower.
How to play:
Tap on the screen to make bouncy ninja bounce from side to side
Avoid the spikes on the walls
If you stand still for too long, the floor of spikes will rise and kill bouncy ninja
Sometimes you need to stand still in order to slide down - but remember, don't stay still for too long!
The higher you climb, the higher your score. So keep climbing and be a bouncy ninja!
