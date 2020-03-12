Do you have what it takes to be a bouncy ninja? Put your bouncy ninja skills to the test and try to climb out of the treacherous tower.

How to play:

Tap on the screen to make bouncy ninja bounce from side to side

Avoid the spikes on the walls

If you stand still for too long, the floor of spikes will rise and kill bouncy ninja

Sometimes you need to stand still in order to slide down - but remember, don't stay still for too long!

The higher you climb, the higher your score. So keep climbing and be a bouncy ninja!