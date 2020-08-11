Hit Bottle Shooting Game Knock Down is the ultimate bottle shooting game, you are looking for! Hit the Bottle Game, a fun and addictive bottle shoot slingshot game that will provide you with days of fun! knock down bottles on Earth colorful bottles in order to break them, challenge your skills and progress in multiple levels! Your new favorite bottle shoot & bottle breaking game! Knock Down is a game of knock and down all the boxes standing on some floating platforms with Slingshot and shoot with birds and with Angry Balls.

To help in aiming there is a aim trajectory line which will pop out when you target the boxes.

This is a level game. There are over 100+ unique and interesting levels.

You need good logical and aiming skills to complete any level.

As you move to higher levels you will find more difficultly in completing.

You can also say this, a physics game because all things are controlled by physics.

KNOCK DOWN BOTTLES

With this easy to play and fun bottle breaker game, you will have endless fun testing your slingshot skills! Have fun playing and breaking all the bottles using angry ball in front of you!

CHALLENGE YOUR SKILLS IN DIFFERENT LEVELS

Our game offers different challenging levels for you to test your slingshot skills. You get to challenge yourself in 100+levels. In each level of this bottle game, you need to use your logic in order to knock down all the bottles and you get to progress in another even more challenging levels if you succeed to break all the bottles in that level. As you progress in this game, the game play becomes more and more challenging, giving you the chance to shoot with birds and with Angry Balls.

Enough with the description! Now download and enjoy this interesting Hit Bottle Shooting Game Knock Down!