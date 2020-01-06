Create your own bot for Telegram from new app Bots.Business.

How to create bot

1. Create bot with @BotFather

2. Now create bot in app: add secret token

3. Create commands

Install bots from the Store

In the store are available various bots. Do you need referal tracking? Or chat with yours users via bot? This and the other is in the Bots Store!

Commands

Command can have: name, help, aliases (second names), answer, keyboard, scenarios (for simple logic) and other options.

Logic with BJS for command

Use Bot Java Script for logic in command.

CSV import with Google Table

Do you have much commands? Use Google Table and make import!

Generate commands with formulas and do more with Google Table.

Read more: https://help.bots.business/create-bot-from-google-table

Template table

http://bit.ly/bb_table_template

Demo bot @DemoFromTableBot from this table

http://bit.ly/DemoFromTableBot

How to import CSV file

1. Create Google Table with commands for bot (You can use template)

2. Do publich this Table in CSV format via File menu

3. Paste CSV url in application and do upload command

Now you can talk with yours new Telegram Bot

Git export & import

Bot exporting to external Git repository (for Github, for example)

Bot importing from external Git repository

Read more: https://help.bots.business/git

HELP

See more: help, FAQ, examples:

https://help.bots.business

FAQ:

https://help.bots.business/howto

Web version

https://app.bots.business

API

https://api.bots.business/docs