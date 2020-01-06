X

Bots.Business create your own bot for Android

By Bots.Business Free

Developer's Description

By Bots.Business

Create your own bot for Telegram from new app Bots.Business.

How to create bot

1. Create bot with @BotFather

2. Now create bot in app: add secret token

3. Create commands

Install bots from the Store

In the store are available various bots. Do you need referal tracking? Or chat with yours users via bot? This and the other is in the Bots Store!

Commands

Command can have: name, help, aliases (second names), answer, keyboard, scenarios (for simple logic) and other options.

Logic with BJS for command

Use Bot Java Script for logic in command.

CSV import with Google Table

Do you have much commands? Use Google Table and make import!

Generate commands with formulas and do more with Google Table.

Read more: https://help.bots.business/create-bot-from-google-table

Template table

http://bit.ly/bb_table_template

Demo bot @DemoFromTableBot from this table

http://bit.ly/DemoFromTableBot

How to import CSV file

1. Create Google Table with commands for bot (You can use template)

2. Do publich this Table in CSV format via File menu

3. Paste CSV url in application and do upload command

Now you can talk with yours new Telegram Bot

Git export & import

Bot exporting to external Git repository (for Github, for example)

Bot importing from external Git repository

Read more: https://help.bots.business/git

HELP

See more: help, FAQ, examples:

https://help.bots.business

FAQ:

https://help.bots.business/howto

Web version

https://app.bots.business

API

https://api.bots.business/docs

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.8.5

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 0.8.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping