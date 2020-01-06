Create your own bot for Telegram from new app Bots.Business.
How to create bot
1. Create bot with @BotFather
2. Now create bot in app: add secret token
3. Create commands
Install bots from the Store
In the store are available various bots. Do you need referal tracking? Or chat with yours users via bot? This and the other is in the Bots Store!
Commands
Command can have: name, help, aliases (second names), answer, keyboard, scenarios (for simple logic) and other options.
Logic with BJS for command
Use Bot Java Script for logic in command.
CSV import with Google Table
Do you have much commands? Use Google Table and make import!
Generate commands with formulas and do more with Google Table.
Read more: https://help.bots.business/create-bot-from-google-table
Template table
http://bit.ly/bb_table_template
Demo bot @DemoFromTableBot from this table
http://bit.ly/DemoFromTableBot
How to import CSV file
1. Create Google Table with commands for bot (You can use template)
2. Do publich this Table in CSV format via File menu
3. Paste CSV url in application and do upload command
Now you can talk with yours new Telegram Bot
Git export & import
Bot exporting to external Git repository (for Github, for example)
Bot importing from external Git repository
Read more: https://help.bots.business/git
HELP
See more: help, FAQ, examples:
https://help.bots.business
FAQ:
https://help.bots.business/howto
Web version
https://app.bots.business
API
https://api.bots.business/docs
