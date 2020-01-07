X

Boost & Control Volume WITH ONE TAP! for Android

With Volume Control now you can boost three different volume types:

The volume of the media player, The volume of the ring, The volume of the alarm, Any combination of the three.

Now you can control the volume of your devices from our application only. This application allows to control the volume of the System, Bluetooth, Media, Notification, Ringtone, Alarm, Voice (on call) easily and add widgets to the screen that will show you the current volume of all dedicated sounds. Now you can Apply your favorite audio settings in one tap.

What's new in version 1.1.20

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 1.1.20

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

