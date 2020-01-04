X

Boost & Clean: Phone Cleaner - Speed Booster for Android

By Akashasoft Free

Developer's Description

By Akashasoft

Boost & Clean: Phone Optimizer can clean junk files, cache, and make your phone run faster. Easy and safe to use, Boost & Clean will keep your Android device clean, fast and running like new again.

As an all-in-one trash cleaner, memory booster, CPU cooler ,and app manager, Boost & Clean optimizes your phone quickly so you can get back to all the things you like doing with your phone.

Benefits:

+ Clean Junk files: A powerful cleaner to give you more space.

Improves performance by scanning and removing junk files to speed up your phone, and free-up space. Remove old apks, cache, residual files, and other big files.

+ Memory Boost & Phone Optimizer: The easy way to a faster phone.

Boost your phone speed, and clean up memory (RAM)).

+ CPU Cooler:

Easily view your CPU temperature and start the cooling process when stealth files, background apps, and low amounts memory are causing your CPU to overheat.

+ Wi-Fi Speed Check

View the speed of any Wi-Fi network, and monitor the upload and download activity of all apps on your phone, and more.

+ Apps Manager:

Manage all your apps from one location. Delete apps and files, or move them to cloud services to free-up space.

+ Device Info and Status:

Live monitoring of your phones health status. Including the name and model of the components in your device.

+ Cleaner Alerts:

Easily set a cleaning schedule for your phone to keep it performing at its best.

Get started now. You'll wonder how you ever managed without Boost & Clean: Phone Optimizer.

Support: We are striving to be the best Android cleaner app for you, and we're always open to feedback and suggestions. If you're having an issue just email at: support@akashasoft.com

Enjoy our cleaner app,

Team AkashaSoft

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping