BoomChat Messenger is an unofficial telegram with proxy and extra features
We use Telegram's API so you can be in contact with all telegram contacts, channels and the whole community.
Following are a few of our special features:
High speed and stable proxy
Voice to text feature which lets you type with your voice
Multiple tabs for categorization of different users, channels, groups and even setting favorites
Different Themes including night mode
Accessible and easy group creation by using people nearby
The invisible mode by using the ghost feature
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.