BoomChat (Unofficial Telegram) | for Android

By A-I Group Free

BoomChat Messenger is an unofficial telegram with proxy and extra features

We use Telegram's API so you can be in contact with all telegram contacts, channels and the whole community.

Following are a few of our special features:

High speed and stable proxy

Voice to text feature which lets you type with your voice

Multiple tabs for categorization of different users, channels, groups and even setting favorites

Different Themes including night mode

Accessible and easy group creation by using people nearby

The invisible mode by using the ghost feature

What's new in version 5.14.0

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020
Version 5.14.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

