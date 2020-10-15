Are you new to trading Forex and stocks but dont know where to start?

The best way to learn how to trade is to practice with a realistic trading simulator, using real live financial market data and an easy to use app interface similar to the big online trading platforms.

BonusTrade Simulator is a fun and realistic trading game and simulator. The app offers you all the excitement of online trading while you practice and develop your skills and strategies trading Forex and stock indices with no risk of losing money!

With the BonusTrade Simulator app, you have expert options to trade the major Forex currency pairs such as EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and commodities such as Gold and Oil. You can trade realistic volatility indices that are modeled on real stock market indices.

Totally free to download & use

No sign up necessary

Super easy to use

Realistic simulator with real live market data

Practice trading with no risk of losing money

Charting tools for technical analysis

Track your trading progress

Available in 19 languages

BonusTrade Simulator is a trading game and simulator for learning and entertainment purposes. It is totally free to download and to use. There is no catch and no in-app purchase or upgrade.

Get up and running trading immediately as soon as you download the app. No sign up necessary. Youll have $10,000 virtual money in your account to practice with right away!

Our intuitive 2 button system makes it super simple to trade no learning required. If you think the price will go up, tap the big Green button to enter a trade at just the right price point the trade will close out automatically. Likewise, tap the big Red button if you think the price will go down.

Our trading simulator is just like trading for real because we use real live financial market data with no time lag.

Its the expert option, whatever level of trading experience you may have.

Practice reading price movements and patterns in the market, spotting the best time and the best opportunity to enter a trade. Hone your trading skills with virtual money with no risk of losing real money!

Take your trading game to the next level! You will find charting tools and the popular technical indicators such as Exponential Moving Average and Bollinger Bands to help you spot trading opportunities and to develop your own trading strategies.

Your virtual account balance charts your trading progress. If you can build up and grow the virtual money balance in your account, you know youve learned something, and you are getting there!

WARNING:

While there is absolutely no risk trading with our trading simulator, trading with real money is risky. Where there is a potential for gain, there is a potential for loss.