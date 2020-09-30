Bon Jovi is an American rock band formed in 1983 in Sayreville, New Jersey. It consists of singer Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, guitarist Phil X, and bassist Hugh McDonald. Previous bassist Alec John Such was dismissed in 1994, and longtime guitarist and co-songwriter Richie Sambora left in 2013.

album: " Bon Jovi app " (1984)

album: "7800 Degrees Fahrenheit" (1985)

album: "Slippery When Wet" (1986)

album: "New Jersey" (1988)

album: "Keep The Faith" (1992)

album: "Crossroad" (1994)

album: "These Days" (1995)

album: "Crush" (2000)

album: "Bounce" (2002)

album: "100,000,000 BonJo Fans Can't Be Wrong" (2004)

album: "Have A Nice Day" (2005)

album: "Lost Highway" (2007)

album: "The Circle" (2009)

album: "What About Now" (2013)

album: "New Jersey Deluxe Edition (Sons Of Beaches)" (2014)

album: "Burning Bridges" (2015)

album: "This House Is Not For Sale" (2016)

album: "Hollywod Dreams" (2018)

