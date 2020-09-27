Application with audio memes from Armenian people and politicians famous statements and phrases.

You can find a lot of groups and many audio records in every group.

Ability to add records to the favorites list for future quick access.

Smart search with the name of human or with the part of statement.

Ability to share to other apps, so you can use records as memes in conversations with your friends.

This app made just for fun! All records were taken from public government sources and don't require copyright.

Enjoy!