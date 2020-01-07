BOLOGNA AND MODENA, the new app in the Art & Culture series, is something different in tourism: a cultural travel guide that offers comprehensive, expert coverage of all the sights and attractions, all the things to do and see, complete practical information and detailed maps.

BOLOGNA AND MODENA is the first and only app to cover in depth two of Italy's greatest and least-spoiled art cities. Its essential for exploring the richness of their histories and their vibrant life of today. We dont do hotels and restaurants and shopping; instead, we offer a cultural companion that can enrich your visit like no other guide.

Bologna is a place full of unexpected surpriseslittle-known Baroque gems, Europes oldest university, a fabulous heritage in music and a lively contemporary arts scene. Bologna is also one of Italy's top cities for the sciences, inventions and manufacturingnot to mention, as most other Italians would grudgingly admit, the finest cuisine in the land.

For an added treat, we throw in Bolognas urbane and elegant neighbour Modena. This is the home of Pavarotti and balsamic vinegar and a world heritage cathedral, a city resplendent in the Baroque polishing it got in the days when it was the proud little capital of the Este dukes. Along with the copious helpings of great food and art, these two cities are also Italy's motor valley, where you can drop in on Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ducati and some top collections of classic cars.

Dana Facaros and Michael Pauls, authors of the best-selling Cadogan Guide to Bologna and Emilia-Romagna, have been exploring and enjoying these cities since 1981. This new app carries on the inspiration behind their Art & Culture series: bringing the old ideal of an informed, serious guidebook into the digital world. You wont find listings of hotels, restaurants and shoppingthose are available in a thousand places at the click of a button.

Instead, we give you what no one else can. No other guide comes close for covering these cities history, architecture, art, festivals, personalities and oddities. There are detailed entries for all the artists, architects and sculptors from the most obscure to Michelangelo; a lively history, inside gossip, tall tales and anecdotes bring the city to life.

Covers all of Bologna and Modena provinces

Essential info for arriving and getting around

Comprehensive search functionality

Detailed, user-friendly maps

Mark your hotel on the map, so you never get lost