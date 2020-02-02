We are on a mission to curate, collate and put together the best of Bollywood & Indian Music charts, all in one app and place!

Salient Features

- Latest Bollywood Music News

- Top music charts from Gaana

- Top music charts from Saavn

- Top music charts from Hungama

- Top music charts from Wynk

- Top music charts from JioMusic

- Top music charts from YouTube

- Top music charts from Spotify

- Top music charts from Apple Music

- Top music charts from Amazon Music

- Top music charts from Google Play Music

- Top music charts from SoundCloud

- Play videos with our flagship floating player

- Multi task and use other apps while listening music

- Read the latest Bollywood Music news while you listen music

- Listen Music while you Whatsapp your friends

- Follow favorite Playlist

- Follow favorite Artist

- Handsfree voice search

- Create Playlist

- Sync saved music to multiple devices

We love Music as much as you do, enjoy all the beautiful Music and spread the by sharing the app with your friends and family.

Bob Marley once said " One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain "

Note

- BollyTube cannot play music in background or while on lock screen because it is against YouTube's terms of use. Please do not give low rating because of these reasons, otherwise every other constructive reviews are welcome so we can improve the app

- More music charts coming soon from Gaana, Saavn, YouTube, Hungama, MTV, Deezer, Pandora, SoundCloud, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Music

Find us on Social Media:

Instagram: https://instagr.am/Bollywood.Music.News

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BollyTubeMusic

Facebook: https://fb.com/Music.BollyTube