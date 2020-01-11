Bollywood & Hindi Ringtones is amazing free application, where you can enjoy listening to the best melodies on your iPhone!

Get this free sound app that can easily be set as ringtone, contact, notification or alarm.

If you dont know how to set a custom ringtone on your iPhone you can:

1. Open the Bollywood & Hindi Ringtones app

2. Click the music icon to listen to a song

3. Tap on the download button

4. Click the settings button then OK to watch our tutorial video. How easy is that?

There are a lot of national music styles, oriental, asian, folklore, ethno, eastern, modern, cinema, traditional from various regions coming from India, Bollywood, Tollywood, Mumbai, Bengal, Tamil, Telugu, Telangana, Tollygunge, Kolkata and other parts and towns from India that can cheer you up. Many different instruments like Sarangi, Veena, Harmonica, Sarod, Flute, Santoor, Shehnai and other national instruments with different rhythm styles of India. Now your friends will understand when you dont pick up the phone immediately because you want to enjoy listening to the best ringtone melodies a little bit longer. The latest tunes, great music, superior sound quality, all in this incredible free application.

For the best results you need to be online but our app works offline as well and you can have fun with your friends and family.

Bollywood & Hindi Ringtones was tested and it is compatible with most iPhone and iOS versions like: iPhone 4, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus.