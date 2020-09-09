Bollywood Adda: The all new sibling from the family of nexGTv to watch latest on Bollywood news and movie reviews.

It is one stop access for Bollywood fans and offers users the latest entertainment news, celebrity gossips, movie reviews, box office hits reports, glamorous events, rumours and the best from the world of fashion, entertainment and lifestyle on the go- anytime and anywhere on this App.

Stay on top of the Bollywood stories you need to know.

Whether its the latest buzz in B-town or news on private parties of Bollywood stars, we get them delivered and showcased superfast!

Access the Bollywood Adda app from all over the world anytime & get fast and accurate updates.

All content available on this application is legitimate and duly licensed by the broadcaster for use.

Subscription to Bollywood Adda app also gives you the complementary access to paid content of nexGTv application with same subscription validity and vice-versa.

View trailers and get the gossip behind the scenes. Its got Bollywood stories on actors, actresses, singers, musicians and directors all under one platform.

One stop Entertainment hub to:

Watch latest episodes of 9xe, Spotboye, Masala Shots, Movie Reviews & many more.

Daily Bollywood Updates like SRKs Fantastic Birthday Celebrations, Hrithik Ignores Kangana and more

Missed any of your favourite Bollywood news? Dont worry; now its just a click away, bringing you all the popular Bollywood news under one umbrella.

Scoops and inside information on affairs, scandals, fights and biggest dramas of B-town

Latest info about your favourite TV shows, ratings, interviews and promos

Get to know what's running at the box office and how the latest movies are faring.

Connect socially through Facebook and Twitter & share all the news related to Bollywood with your friends and family.

Enjoy full screen viewing pleasure with resume feature. Browse the App without interrupting your Mobile TV watching experience by minimizing the new video player.

Key features:

Data saving mode to manage data consumption at will while streaming videos on phone

nexGTvs unique feature Quicky: Choose the time you have and our mobile TV app will serve the best video recommendations for your viewing pleasure.

Experience vibrant UI look and feel for our app streaming videos and TV shows.

Advanced Search with Integrated Electronic Program Guide (EPG) for all channels

Adaptive bit rate streaming to adjust video quality according to internet speed

With the Bollywood Adda app, nexGTv brings you limitless gossips, celebrity news, movie reviews & updates from the B-Town right on your smartphone.

Bollywood Adda is available globally. However, the content catalogue may vary as per respective territory.

Want more Entertainment & fun? Download My nexGTv app from play store & find all our apps all at one place without any hassle.

For any query, please call our customer care number @ 18601081010 / 18601081008 or mail us at customercare@digivive.com.

Data charges applicable as per your internet/mobile operator when you stream videos on the app.

Install this App on your mobile and you are just one click away from all latest masala about Bollywood Fraternity!

Thank you and enjoy!