Large collection of Hot & Beautiful Bollywood actress & Indian TV serials cute actress Photos & Wallpapers.

App Features:-

1. Daily new photos

2. Categorized photos of Bollywood actress & TV serials actress

3. Make list of Favorite photos and categories

4. Download and Share with friends

5. Dark and Light mode themes

Some famous actress from the list,

Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone

Kangana Ranaut

Katrina Kaif

Jacqueline Fernandez

Alia Bhatt

Aditi Rao Hydari

Amy Jackson

Rani Mukerji

Kareena Kapoor

Bipasha Basu

Anushka Sharma

Amrita Rao

Esha Gupta

Ayesha Takia

Dia Mirza

Sonakshi Sinha

Nargis Fakhri

Parineeti Chopra

Yami Gautam

Disha Patani

Huma Qureshi

Kajal Aggarwal

Ileana D'Cruz

Genelia D'Souza

Taapsee Pannu

Rhea Chakraborty

Kriti Sanon

Vaani Kapoor

Nushrat Bharucha

Lisa Haydon

Zareen Khan

Neha Sharma

Shruti Haasan

Tamannaah Bhatia

Sunny Leone

Urvashi Rautela

Chitrangda Singh

Rakul Preet Singh

Disclaimer:

All the images, videos & contents credit goes to their respective owners. These images are not endorsed by any of the prospective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes. No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honored.

Full Specifications

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
Version 0.0.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
