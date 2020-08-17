"Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one.

- Marcus Aurelius.

Be STRONG, Be KIND, Be SMART, Be HUMBLE, Be BOLD.

Build your CHARACTER and stay on top of your mental game.

What if you can master the invisible inner game that takes place in your mind? The game against anxiety, fear, nervousness, self-doubt, and self-condemnation. The game towards self-mastery.

Seek to become a man or woman of value. Success follows value. Value comes from your mind and what it can manifest into real life.

Successful people are those people who defeat failure, endure hardship, burn the midnight oil, persist with vigor, overcome shame, and conquer their self-ego.

They constantly craft their mind and do the inner work. And then the mind takes care of the rest

The bold app was developed to train your mind and boost your:

- Mental strength

- Intelligence

- Motivation

- Performance

- And keep it calm :)

The bold app is jam-packed with content and features that will change how you Feel, Think, and Act. It is the only holistic approach that covers these 3 essential elements of your life.

The app is divided into three sections.

FEEL BOLD section:

You can REWIRE your mind to increase your confidence, courage, resilience, and more by listening:

Guided MEDITATIONS that will help you tune your mind and connect to inner power and wisdom. See the world as it is, stay calm yet alert in any situation.

Professional HYPNOSIS sessions will help to go deep into your subconscious mind and change unhelpful programs and install helpful.

Carefully crafted PEP-TALKS will change the story you are telling yourself as the story you are telling yourself defines your life. It will help to boost motivation when you need it.

THINK BOLD section:

Listen to the BOLD STORIES of real people to walk a mile in their shoes. They made the impossible possible. Learn how they did it by uncovering important insights from their experience and get inspiration. Start to think BIG and expand your limits.

Study powerful LESSONS that will help you make better decisions towards your goals and daily life. The ability to judge properly and make the right decisions in a given situation will increase the probability of success.

BOLD THOUGHTS from brilliant minds will provide important food for thought to contemplate.

ACT BOLD section:

The real change happens when we start doing things in real life. Nothing can substitute inner experience. Set and conquer your boldest goals. Create your action plan for each goal and execute on it. Whatever it might be: Launching Startup, running a marathon or building non-profit. As long as it serves for the best of human well-being and pushes your current limits, we consider it is Bold. Increase your accountability by setting stakes and/or sharing your goal with friends.

Actually, its not really about external goals that you have achieved, but who you have become on that journey. Your external world is just a reflection of your internal world. As you practice and accomplish your actions and goals, you will progress on the Levels of mastery. As you will change the people around you will also change. This way, we can change the world. That sounds like a Bold goal

