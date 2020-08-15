Sign in to add and modify your software
Do you want to improve your body?
BodyTracker will motivate you to progress!
+ It allows you to make all the photos from one perspective
+ Measurement guide will tell you how to make measurements properly
+ Progress points will allow you to notice even small progress
+ All your data is backed up to iCloud - you will never lose your progress
Everything you need to track your body progress:
Grid & ghost image of the previous photo for camera
Photo comparison in video mode
Measurements guide & charts
All your data syncs with iCloud. You will never lose it.
Adjustable camera grid and the ghost image of the previous photo will help you position your photo correctly
You can separate your photos by positions ("front", "side", "back")
Photos are saved in the app, not in the camera roll
You can upload a photo from the gallery and position it correctly using our editor
You can view your progress in video mode
You can make before and after comparison
You can export every photo
You can track your weight
You can track your basic anthropometry data
Scalable graph
Graph has "Diff" mode that will help you analyze your body changes
Your body mass data is synchronized with the HealthKit app
Your body mass data is attached to photos automatically
Support of lb/kg in accordance with your iPhone settings
No Ads