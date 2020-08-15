Join or Sign In

Body tracker: Photo & measure for iOS

By Igor Korolev Free

Developer's Description

By Igor Korolev

Do you want to improve your body?

BodyTracker will motivate you to progress!

+ It allows you to make all the photos from one perspective

+ Measurement guide will tell you how to make measurements properly

+ Progress points will allow you to notice even small progress

+ All your data is backed up to iCloud - you will never lose your progress

Everything you need to track your body progress:

Grid & ghost image of the previous photo for camera

Photo comparison in video mode

Measurements guide & charts

All your data syncs with iCloud. You will never lose it.

Adjustable camera grid and the ghost image of the previous photo will help you position your photo correctly

You can separate your photos by positions ("front", "side", "back")

Photos are saved in the app, not in the camera roll

You can upload a photo from the gallery and position it correctly using our editor

You can view your progress in video mode

You can make before and after comparison

You can export every photo

You can track your weight

You can track your basic anthropometry data

Scalable graph

Graph has "Diff" mode that will help you analyze your body changes

Your body mass data is synchronized with the HealthKit app

Your body mass data is attached to photos automatically

Support of lb/kg in accordance with your iPhone settings

No Ads

Full Specifications

What's new in version v5.95

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version v5.95

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

