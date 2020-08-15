Body Fit Progress Tracker is a simple & complete body tracker helps you to track your weight, body shape, important body measurements, body fat and muscle through photo, graph and input records. Besides, there is a BMI Calculator for you to know your BMI anytime.

Body weight doesnt tell the whole story but your body shape will tell you. There are so many other aspects to consider other than weight, including how you look, feel and where the weight loss is coming from your muscles or your stored fat. Your weight might going up while your body fat is going down when you increase your muscle by doing strength workout. Thus, a good body tracker with graph & photo is vital in helping you to track your body progress properly as the saying goes that which get measured gets improved.

Start your body tracking today with the companion of Body Fit Progress Tracker. Track your body to stay fit!

APP Features:

Simple user Interface and nice layout design interface to make you comfortable.

Easy View Summary let you clearly know your recent body shape photo records and your current weight, body fat percentage & skeletal muscle mass progress.

Weight, Body Fat Percentage & Skeletal Muscle Mass Tracker.

Body Measurement Tracker (Neck, Shoulder, Chest, Biceps, Forearm, Waist, Abdomen, Hips, Thighs, Calves)

Body Shape Photo records tracks your body changes more significantly.

Free BMI Calculator for you to know well your body.

Daily Progress Photo function helps track your body shape changes.

Body Measurement, Body Fat, Muscle and Weight Target function motivate you to stay to the right path to achieve your ideal body goal.

Provides measurement unit choices enable you to set your preferable measurement unit.

View your daily body photo according to your preference - Small View, Medium View, Large View and Slideshow View(Pro Version).

Enjoy your journey of body fit, cheers!

Lastly, a sincere THANK YOU for everyone who has enjoy Body Fit Progress Tracker!

