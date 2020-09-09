Your mission in this journey is to help BoBo to fight all ugly enemies on his way through the different lands and fulfill his mission.

Your task is to help Bob run through the mysterious jungle, jump over the obstacles and super evil monsters to save the beautiful Princess at the final destination of the adventure.

This game is free and this free game will make you smile.

[How to play] :

+ Use buttons to jump and move

+ Collect all coins to get more points and buy additional items in store.