Bobo's World - Super jungle adventure for Android

By MoujaZaki Free

Developer's Description

By MoujaZaki

Your mission in this journey is to help BoBo to fight all ugly enemies on his way through the different lands and fulfill his mission.

Your task is to help Bob run through the mysterious jungle, jump over the obstacles and super evil monsters to save the beautiful Princess at the final destination of the adventure.

This game is free and this free game will make you smile.

[How to play] :

+ Use buttons to jump and move

+ Collect all coins to get more points and buy additional items in store.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
