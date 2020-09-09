Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Bob's Sandy World 2 - Super Jungle Adventure for Android

By Game Brot Free

Developer's Description

By Game Brot

Bob's Sandy World 2 is a super classic adventure and legendary side-scrolling arcade platformer :

+ addictive, thrilling and challenging jungle adventure hit

+ old school jump and run platform / obstacles runner

+ classic platformer for kids, children and adults

+ side-scroller gameplay with easy game console pad controls

+ easy and free to play hard to master

+ classic jungle retro junning and jumping adventure

How to play Bob's Sandy World 2:

+ for moving the chaves character click on right or left on the control pad!

+ click down for ducking or on some tree stumps to get to a bonus level!

+ press Jump-button to make Super Sandy jumping!

+ after eating an mushroom you become Super Silver Sandy and will be able to superman! + after eating a golden flower you become Super Golden Sandy and will be able to shoot balls press Fire-Button for shooting!

+ Leo swimming: press Jump-Button multiple times to swim higher release your finger from button to go down!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.0

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 2.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Roblox

Free
Take action, interact, and succeed in the breathtaking, cross-platform, 3D gamer-built reality.
Android
Roblox

Pokemon GO

Free
Connect with other Trainers, discover and capture amazing Pokemon all around you.
Android
Pokemon GO

The Walking Dead: Season One

Free
Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated.
Android
The Walking Dead: Season One

Stranger Things: The Game

Free
Join Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.
Android
Stranger Things: The Game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now