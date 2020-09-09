Bob's Sandy World 2 is a super classic adventure and legendary side-scrolling arcade platformer :

+ addictive, thrilling and challenging jungle adventure hit

+ old school jump and run platform / obstacles runner

+ classic platformer for kids, children and adults

+ side-scroller gameplay with easy game console pad controls

+ easy and free to play hard to master

+ classic jungle retro junning and jumping adventure

How to play Bob's Sandy World 2:

+ for moving the chaves character click on right or left on the control pad!

+ click down for ducking or on some tree stumps to get to a bonus level!

+ press Jump-button to make Super Sandy jumping!

+ after eating an mushroom you become Super Silver Sandy and will be able to superman! + after eating a golden flower you become Super Golden Sandy and will be able to shoot balls press Fire-Button for shooting!

+ Leo swimming: press Jump-Button multiple times to swim higher release your finger from button to go down!