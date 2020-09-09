Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Bob's Sandy World 2 is a super classic adventure and legendary side-scrolling arcade platformer :
+ addictive, thrilling and challenging jungle adventure hit
+ old school jump and run platform / obstacles runner
+ classic platformer for kids, children and adults
+ side-scroller gameplay with easy game console pad controls
+ easy and free to play hard to master
+ classic jungle retro junning and jumping adventure
How to play Bob's Sandy World 2:
+ for moving the chaves character click on right or left on the control pad!
+ click down for ducking or on some tree stumps to get to a bonus level!
+ press Jump-button to make Super Sandy jumping!
+ after eating an mushroom you become Super Silver Sandy and will be able to superman! + after eating a golden flower you become Super Golden Sandy and will be able to shoot balls press Fire-Button for shooting!
+ Leo swimming: press Jump-Button multiple times to swim higher release your finger from button to go down!