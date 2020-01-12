X

Bob The Simulator Video/Phone fake Call Prank for Android

By TOUIRSSI Free

Developer's Description

By TOUIRSSI

Spongeyellow in super video/phone call simulator game for free.

Have fun with this real call spongeyellow in calling prank. One can also choose the time to call and set some false calls from square&Pants for a different time .

Feature pop Fake Call :

You can create Fake call and fool your friends and family.

Fake Call Prank does not require internet connection.

You can make fake calls in any time.

Screen invisible when call attend.

Fake Call Prank FREE fun for all.

Its Free !!!

WARNING :

This is not a real video/phone call from Sponge-Yellow but only an imitation of the call!

What's new in version 1.1

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
