Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Bob & John's Rewards for Android

By AppSuite Free

Developer's Description

By AppSuite

Bob & John's Rewards,

Join our rewards club, its fun, easy, Free and available now. We have a great program that gives you more points the more you spend with us.

Loyalty App Benefits

Earn points with every purchase

Redeem rewards for discounts

Receive up to date rewards and points

Specials & Offers

Events

Directions

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Membership has its Rewards

How your membership program works:

Simply identify yourself at any of our participating locations during a visit and your server will associate your account with your guest check and you will start earning points toward future savings at any of our participating locations.

To redeem a reward you must have enough points available. Only one reward redemption can be made per visit. Our program may from time to time have certain other benefits and or restrictions that apply. See our website for more program details.

Offers and Discounts

From time to time we may provide special discounts and or offers to certain members who qualify for these benefits. Offers are not transferrable and cannot be combined with rewards or gift card redemptions. Offers have a limited time in which they can be redeemed. Please check the offer for details and restrictions. If not specified otherwise all offers expire within 30 days of issuance.

PROGRAM RULES

You must be 18 years or older to join and no purchase is necessary.

Your membership can be used to earn points at any of our participating locations.

Points are not awarded on redeemed gift certificates, tax, gratuities or alcoholic beverages and will be issued on qualified purchases only on day of purchase.

We reserve the right to change or discontinue this program at any time without notice.

Employees are not eligible for our program.

Loyalty points cannot be used to purchase gift cards.

See our website for complete program rules and offering.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.0.9

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 6.0.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Free
Get your groceries delivered when you want them.
Android
Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Free
Find and order food from over 20,000 delivery restaurants in 19 cities.
Android
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Caviar - Food Delivery

Free
Step up your restaurant ordering game, whether it's delivery or pick up.
Android
Caviar - Food Delivery

Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Free
Find Food Options For Your Budget. Order food using the Uber Eats app now.
Android
Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now