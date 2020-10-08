Bob & John's Rewards,

Join our rewards club, its fun, easy, Free and available now. We have a great program that gives you more points the more you spend with us.

Loyalty App Benefits

Earn points with every purchase

Redeem rewards for discounts

Receive up to date rewards and points

Specials & Offers

Events

Directions

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Membership has its Rewards

How your membership program works:

Simply identify yourself at any of our participating locations during a visit and your server will associate your account with your guest check and you will start earning points toward future savings at any of our participating locations.

To redeem a reward you must have enough points available. Only one reward redemption can be made per visit. Our program may from time to time have certain other benefits and or restrictions that apply. See our website for more program details.

Offers and Discounts

From time to time we may provide special discounts and or offers to certain members who qualify for these benefits. Offers are not transferrable and cannot be combined with rewards or gift card redemptions. Offers have a limited time in which they can be redeemed. Please check the offer for details and restrictions. If not specified otherwise all offers expire within 30 days of issuance.

PROGRAM RULES

You must be 18 years or older to join and no purchase is necessary.

Your membership can be used to earn points at any of our participating locations.

Points are not awarded on redeemed gift certificates, tax, gratuities or alcoholic beverages and will be issued on qualified purchases only on day of purchase.

We reserve the right to change or discontinue this program at any time without notice.

Employees are not eligible for our program.

Loyalty points cannot be used to purchase gift cards.

See our website for complete program rules and offering.