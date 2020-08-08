Join or Sign In

BoatSpeed: Course & Speed for iOS

By Michael Mahon $4.99

Developer's Description

By Michael Mahon

BoatSpeed uses your device's GPS to display current speed, location, and course.

Knotmeter

BoatSpeed includes a Knotmeter to monitor your speed throughout your voyage. The speed reported by your device's GPS is shown on the gauge. For the best results, use BoatSpeed outside with a clear view of the sky.

Bearing Compass

BoatSpeed features a bearing compass to help you stay on course. As you move, the deviation from your bearing will be shown in red. Use the speed and compass buttons to quickly switch modes.

Average Speed and Speed Chart

BoatSpeed also displays your average speed and charts your speed throughout your voyage.

Apple Watch

BoatSpeed is ready for Apple Watch Series 5. Your current heading is now shown on your watch in addition to your current, max, and average speed. Swipe left on the current heading to switch between current heading and location.

Automatic Night Mode

BoatSpeed can automatically switch themes based on your iPhone's settings.

Features:

Speed gauge to show current and max speed

Current heading

Apple Watch app for quick access to speed, heading, and location

Night mode

What's new in version 1.6.1

What's new in version 1.6.1

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.6.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 and watchOS 3.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
