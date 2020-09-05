Sign in to add and modify your software
Optimization of building management for all project participants.
Description:
The Buildingmanager Application is a clever, modern software solution for building developer, planner, facility management and entrepreneur to optimize time management, costs and earning situations regard to service performance and optimization of building management.
The Buildingmanager Application consists an Internet-based management software for desktop as well as a mobile app for mobile workers and users.
This app works only with an unlocked user account.
The following services include an unlocked account:
Use the BMapp on your smartphone / tablet
Central information system using QR code
Deficiency management
Maintenance management
Synchronize of data between the management software and all your smartphones / tablets
All data are available online and offline mode in the app
Exporting of data (Excel) and reporting files (PDF)
Adjustment of the data (depending on user authorization)
Data points will be configured for each building. These data points are information values, in additional are corresponding PDF files (if available) available for the data points. If data points have been edited, the reporting is occur per data point.
For further information, please contact support@bmapp.ch